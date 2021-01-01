Home Decorators Collection Shadow White Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade - 32 in. W x 48 in. L

The Home Decorators Collection Shadow White Fabric Cordless Blackout Cellular Shade provides privacy and insulation to your window. The energy efficient fabric design provides optimal room darkening and privacy. Honeycomb construction creates air chambers that insulate and shield your room from the outside heat or cold. This unique feature helps lower your heating or cooling bills all year round. The honeycomb-shaped cells are made with durable, spun lace fabric that form crisp, clean pleats that will keep your windows looking sleek. This cordless shade operates without any visible cords, providing a safe environment for children and pets.