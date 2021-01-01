Shadow Box Tall Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Grey - (302607-1040)

The Shadow Box Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge is a modern piece that brings clean lines on an elongated frame to the perfect outdoor space. The rectangular frame extends a central shelf that gently fits a thick, inner fixture with a clear glass top. The tasteful and elegant silhouette is further enhanced by a warm glow that spreads up and down the length of the backboard. Two lamps are the source of the pleasing illumination, nestled gently in the back of the piece. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Coastal Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting