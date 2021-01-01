'Shades of Grey' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:Made in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Beige/GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Norman Wyatt, JrStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: World MapEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Shades of GreyEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally Preferable Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 4.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 16" H x 12" W x 1.5" D