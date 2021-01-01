Shadelle 29.53 Wide Faux Leather Club Recliner

User friendly: to fully recline this chair, just lean against the back of the recliner to find your most comfortable positioning. It depends on what you want to do. Like reading a book, watching a movie, taking a nap, all you could adjust a suitable angle to enjoy. Push back recliner: it reclines to 135 degrees, extending footrest and reclining feature allows you to fully stretch and relax, ideal for watching television, sleeping, and reading. Comfortably padded: padded seat cushions give more comfort and support where it's needed the most. This model offers soft padding, excellent back support, and full chaise seating upgraded material: approved mechanism, reliable solid wood, premium PU leather, soft foam, all to bring you an experience you've never had before. The frame of this recliner sofa is engineered from solid hardwood to provide added stability and durability. Durable and easy to clean: our recliner chair is upholstered with durable PU, when water spills onto the chairs for the living room, it is very waterproof and easy to clean. Fabric: Black Faux Leather