From minka aire
Minka Aire Shade 56-in Brushed Nickel Wet LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (4-Blade) | F683L-BNW
Advertisement
Illumination even in the harshest of environments Shade LED by Minka Aire provides unmatched performance and comfort in the toughest conditions Incorporating a DC motor for high efficiency with an integrated 15-Watt LED light and a UL wet rating Shade LED meets both your indoor and outdoor location requirements Minka Aire Shade 56-in Brushed Nickel Wet LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (4-Blade) | F683L-BNW