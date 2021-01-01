Shabby Chic Cottage Antique Black 1 Door Accent Cabinet

Single door space saving cabinetShabby chic lightly distressed antique black glazed finish Crafted from solid Mahogany wood Interior, back and shelves same finish as cabinet exterior Solid iron 1.5" round handles Two fixed shelves.Inspired by mid-19th century jelly cabinets, this space saving cupboard makes an instant pantry for a small kitchen, a handy bath and bedroom linen closet or entryway storage and display table. Ideal cooking station, place your laptop on top, cookbooks inside and search for your favorite recipes, displaying this cupboard with pride. The distressed, hand-applied finish gives each piece the look of a well-loved antique, handcrafted with two sturdy shelves behind an authentic panel door.