Sweet Home Stores SH8400-3X10 Non-Slip Runner Rug, 2'7" X 10', Red

Accent your decor with this sumptuously soft rug that is sure to combine warmth and elegance in your living rooms, teen rooms, Bedrooms and office rooms. As a great escape from hard floors, This dreamy rug is designed to pamper you, your kids and pets with soft and plush comfort. Manufactured in Turkey with exquisitely firm Construction in the pile and backing for exceptional durability and longevity. Crafted with sturdy high-pile made of 100 % premium quality polypropylene and jute backing, This rug is pet and family-friendly. Color: Red