From giovanni
SG25010P Smart Switch with 10 ports Gigabit Ethernet GbE Ports 2 Gigabit Ethernet Combo SFP 62W PoE Limited Lifetime Protection SG25010PK9NA
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 8-port 10/100/1000, 2 x 1G combo SFP POWER OVER ETHERNET: 8 PoE ports with 62W total power budget, PoE, PoE+, PoE PD/PSE port CONFIGURATION AND CONTROL: Easy-to-use on-box WebUI, CLI offers basic+ capabilities, SNMP, FindIT Network Manager, PnP, auto-discovery, zero-touch deployment L2+ FEATURES AND SECURITY: Static routing, VLANs, QoS, Voice VLAN, MSTP, IGMP Snooping Access Control List (ACL), 802. 1X, DoS prevention, SSH/SSL PEACE OF MIND: Limited lifetime, one year of technical support, and free software fixes for the term of the