SFTP Cat8 Ethernet Cat8 Cat 8 in Black for 10Gbps 25Gbps or 40Gbps Data Rate 5m

CAT 8 PERFORMANCE for a 10GBASE-T, 25GBASE-T or a 40GBASE-T channel compliant network up to 30 meters; GHMT Cat 8 channel performance verified; Fully backwards compatible with Cat 5e (Cat5e), Cat 6 (Cat6), or Cat 6A (Cat6A) Ethernet networks with 10Gbps support up to 100 meters 25 GbE HIGH BANDWIDTH Ethernet Cat 8 rated supports network switch to server connections; Optimize the distance and power in high density networking End of Row (EOR), Top of Rack (TOR) or Middle of Row (MOR) configurations at the data center; Cat 8 supports interconnect topologies that are limited to 2 connections in a 30 meter channel for 25Gbps or 40Gbps network speeds NEXT GENERATION COPPER provides a lower cost alternative than OM3 fiber connections under 30 meters or a SFP+ twin-axial connection under 5 meters; Cat 8 Ethernet supports auto-negotiation for compatibility with mixed network server speeds from 1 Gbps to 40 Gbps SUPERIOR SHIELDED DESIGN of th