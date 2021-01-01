From honey-can-do
Honey-Can-Do SFT-02068 Large Window Stemware Storage Box Natural Canvas Storage and Organization Home Organizers Storage Bins
Honey-Can-Do SFT-02068 Large Window Stemware Storage Box Features:This stackable storage box is ideal for dinnerware or closet organization.Can hold up to 12 goblet style stemware glasses or 25 pounds.Protective inserts prevent chipping or scratching.Translucent window allows contents to be easily viewed.Polyester and cotton canvas exterior is durable and easy to clean.Removable inserts transform this dinnerware box into a versatile storage tool.Simply lift off lid to access interior.Specifications:Height: 10-5/8"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 17-5/8" Storage Bins Natural Canvas