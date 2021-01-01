From nameeks
Nameeks SFR7075 Remer 2.5 GPM Multi Function Rain Shower with Handshower Slide Bar and Rough In Chrome Showers Shower System Pressure Balanced
Nameeks SFR7075 Remer 2.5 GPM Multi Function Rain Shower with Handshower, Slide Bar and Rough In California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse.Nameeks SFR7075 Features:Manufactured in ItalyCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brass and ABSPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday usePackage Includes: Shower head, shower arm, handshower, valve trim, slide bar, hose, and wall supplyMulti-function shower headFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is included Pressure Balanced Chrome