From blumarine
SFP to RJ45 10GBASESR SFP+ Multi Mode LC Module TEG10GBSR Up to 550 m 1804 Ft Hot Pluggable SFP+ Transceiver 850nm Wavelength Duplex LC Connector.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Hot-pluggable SFP+ transceiver SFP+ MSA compliant Supported throughput up to 10.5 Gbps with Multi Mode fiber for distances up to 550 m (1804 feet) 850 nm wavelength Duplex LC connector Digital Diagnostics Monitoring (DDM) support Operating temperature: 0 to 70 C (32 to 158 F) Single 3.3 V power supply