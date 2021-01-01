From nameeks
Nameeks SFH6509 Remer Shower System with Single Function Rain Shower Head Hand Shower Hand Shower Holder and Rough In Chrome Showers Shower System
Nameeks SFH6509 Remer Shower System with Single Function Rain Shower Head, Hand Shower, Hand Shower Holder, and Rough In California customers will receive CEC Compliant shower head and/or hand shower with 1.8 GPM Flow Rate shipped directly from the Nameek's warehouse.Nameeks SFH6509 Features:Covered under Nameek's 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brassPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday usePackage Includes: Shower head, shower arm, hand shower, valve trim, hose, and wall supplySingle function shower headFlow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is included Pressure Balanced Chrome