SFBBBO Headset New Gaming Headset Wireless Headphones with Extend Mic for Chatting Portable Bluetooth V5.0 Headphone Red

1. Scalable: These recording studio wireless headphones can be arbitrarily twisted to make your voice loud and clear, and provide clear calls even in noisy environments. 2. Up to 80 hours of playing time and clear dialogue satisfy high-quality and clear dialogue. 3. Professional-quality sound Enjoy the extraordinary experience brought by wireless Bluetooth headsets. It can provide stereo high-fidelity sound effects, strong bass, clear vocals and clear treble, forming a perfectly balanced sound. 4. Maximum comfort and space-saving ergonomic memory protein memory earmuffs can imitate the texture of human skin to ensure lasting comfort. 5. Suitable for: iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and many other audio devices. High-quality sound, highest durability and maximum comfort. These are the headphones you have been looking for.