From american lighting
American Lighting SF9-3CCT SlimFit 9" LED Surface Mount Ceiling Light White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
American Lighting SF9-3CCT SlimFit 9" LED Surface Mount Ceiling Light The 120V Slimfit Series offers easy installation and 3 built-in CCT settings that provide 2700K, 3000K, or 4000K white light. Rated to perform in a variety of settings including wet locations, the Slimfit Series is the perfect choice for retrofitting or updating existing surface mount fixtures. Features: Excellent color rendering (90+ CRI) Three Selectable color temperatures: 2700K / 3000K / 4000K Lumen output up to 1100 Lumens Dimmable with most TRIAC or ELV dimmers Surface mounts to most standard junction boxes cETLus Listed for wet locations 50,000 hours rated life ENERGY STAR certified JA8 Compliant Specifications: Bulb Type: Integrated LED Wattage: 18W Color Temperature: 2700K / 3000K / 4000K Lumens: 1100 Width: 9" Height: 0.67" Voltage: 120 Beam Angle: 120° Flush Mount White