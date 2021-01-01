From generation lighting
Generation Lighting SF349EN Hewitt 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with LED Bulbs Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Generation Lighting SF349EN Hewitt 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with LED Bulbs Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a parchment shadeIncludes (4) 14 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) led bulbsFixture is capable of being dimmedMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in damp locationsEnergy Star certified productMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 12-3/4"Width: 15"Product Weight: 4.7lbsWire Length: 8"Shade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 15"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 14 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 3.5 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Average Hours: 25000Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: Yes Semi-Flush Polished Nickel