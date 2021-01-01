Woodpacker11Designs - Sexy Vampire Lips Sexy Vampires - Lips Red Design - Funny Halloween Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

You love sensual lips. Then these sexy lips are just right. there are also vampire lips. The vampire teeth of a sexy woman. The sexy vampire lips are perfect for those who love vampires, witches, horror, monsters and Halloween! Show your friends that you are a Sexy Vampire. The full red lips and the pointed teeth all exactly on what you stand. You like vampires and you like sensual lips, then this design is exactly what you need. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only