Sewing Machine Table With Folding Top In Charcoal Black/Ashwood

The Dart Sewing Table by Sew Ready is perfect for small spaces and for anyone new to sewing who is looking for a basic, affordable workstation. The simple design and fold-down top make it perfect as a bedroom desk for crafts or for your laptop. Choose from any of the 6 positions for the sewing machine platform so your machine’s base is flush with the tabletop. If you choose the top position for the platform, you create a large 41.25" Wide x 23.5" Deep worksurface for creating, organizing, or cutting. Desk Color: White