Sew straight seams easily, no matter what seam allowance you need. - Video Instructions Online. - For use with low-shank sewing machines - Genuine SINGER accessory in carded blister pack - The foot has a ruler with an adjustable guide for precision. The Sew Easy SINGER Presser Foot helps you sew in straight lines, no matter what seam allowance you need. The SINGER Presser foot has a ruler with an adjustable guide designed so you can place the guide anywhere you want. Place the guide along an already stitched seam or against any edge to give you beautiful topstitching. In the Box - Sew Easy Foot, Ruler