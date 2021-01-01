Spectrum Seville 15.375 in. W Magazine Rack in Black

Store your magazines, newspapers, records, artwork, and more in the stylish Seville Magazine Rack from Spectrum Diversified. Though a magazine rack, this household organizer is a multitasker. Some may use it to store magazines, newspapers, or other periodicals, but others may find it more useful for records. Artist may find the rack organizer helpful while selling prints or paintings as the evenly spaced slats provide enough negative space to see the artwork inside. The wires along the edges are thoughtfully spaced; they are wide enough apart that you can easily see between them, yet close enough together that nothing is at risk of falling through the bars. The minimalist design blends seamlessly into an elegant, modern room. The sleek, smooth lines and matte black finish add sophistication and style without taking up too much visual space. The gently curved sides add a touch of grace to this functional organizer, which holds magazines, newspapers, mail, periodicals, records, and more with ease. The high-quality finish on the organizer prevents scratches, chips, tears, and snags. The smooth welds and superior finish protect your stashed items, so there are no jagged edges or rough ends that could damage your periodicals. Made of sturdy steel.