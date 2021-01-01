Sea Gull Lighting Seville 3-Light Burnt Sienna Bath Light with LED Bulbs

The Seville collection represents commitment to high style at a sharp price. The modernist design is epitomized by the teardrop curves in the arms tipped by etched glass diffusors throughout the chandeliers and bath fixtures. The collection offers a whole home lighting solution in every imaginable category. The assortment includes nine-light, 5-lightlight and 3-light chandeliers (either with up-light or down-light), pendants in four sizes as well as 1-light, 2-light, 3-light, 4-light and 5-light wall/bath fixtures. Install a stylish and elegant addition to any room in the house. Seville is offered in Brushed Nickel and Burnt Sienna finishes. Suit the mood and complement the setting with a modern metallic color or a more traditional bronze.