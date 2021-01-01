Molecot - Sevilla; Bread Plate - Color: Multi - Material: Limoges Porcelain - Moda Operandi

A collection of crockery inspired by the city of Seville; in its inner courtyards with earthenware tiles; orange trees and the scent of orange blossom. A nod to its history; its people and its art. This collection of tableware can be perfectly combined with the Green Gold and Blue Gold collections; making each piece even more unique and special.All Molecot tableware is made of Limoges porcelain; known worldwide for its finesse and exceptional quality. Each piece is individually decorated and handmade.