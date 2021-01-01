The Sevilla Collection is expertly machine-loomed of the finest 100% polyester fiber for a soft, yet sturdy foundation. Creatively portrayed in artisan chosen colors, strokes and themed artworks that capture the finest craftsmanship offered in hand-painted tiles, Sevilla was designed to brighten the appearance of any setting in the home. It's poly-shrink accents give each of the designs in this unique collection a tiled-like effect, with subtle textured highlights that draw its inspiration from the beautiful tile work found throughout Spain. Power-Loomed in Turkey and crafted in a sensual palette of blues including, Azul, Tulip, Crema, and Indigo, these tile-inspired designs are built to last and will help bring the beautiful outdoor landscape of cultural buildings inside. Couristan SEVILLA 8 x 12 Indigo Floral/Botanical Area Rug in Blue | 74170417086121T