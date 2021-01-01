The Sea Gull Collection Sevier one light outdoor wall fixture in black creates a warm and inviting welcome presentation for your home's exterior. The Sevier outdoor collection by Sea Gull Collection brings timeless design to new heights with its traditional design details found in classic outdoor fixtures as well as an open bottom for easy maintenance. Made of durable cast aluminum, a multi-level crown, top finial and stepped-edge back plate complete the traditional look. Offered in Antique Bronze or Black finish, both with Clear glass, the collection includes a one-light outdoor pendant, one-light post lantern, a large one-light up light outdoor wall lantern, a small one-light up light outdoor wall lantern, a small one-light downlight outdoor wall lantern, and a large one-light downlight outdoor wall lantern. Sea Gull Lighting Sevier 19.375-in H Black Medium Base (E-26) Outdoor Wall Light | 8838701-12