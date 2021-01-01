Seven Seas 84.5" H x 36" W Standard Bookcase

The Seven Seas collection takes the allure of the high seas, the enchantment of exotic coastal islands, and the charm of the Old World to bring you the finest treasures at an unbelievable value. This Black Bookcase made Hardwood Solids and Veneers has four adjustable shelves and one stationary shelf. It has a hand-painted black finish with nice gold accents. You'll be investing in a timeless piece of furniture that will be cherished for generations to come with its attention to detail and exquisite craftsmanship. Add other select pieces fromThe Seven Seas collection to create the perfect atmosphere for your home.