Eisen Home Seven Falls 8010 Single-Handle Floor-Mount Roman Tub Faucet with Hand Shower in Polished Chrome

The Sevenfalls 8010 Freestanding Bathtub Faucet offers clean lines and elegant design, adding a refined touch to any modern bathroom. The horizontal spout creates a contemporary silhouette, while the single handle design allows you to control the water volume and temperature with ease. Use the square diverter to switch the water flow from the faucet to the slim, rectangular hand shower for an enhanced bathing experience. Solid brass construction resists rust and corrosion, ensuring years of durable beauty. The Sevenfalls collection pairs beautifully with any modern freestanding tub. Outstanding performance, simplified installation and easy maintenance make this faucet a magnificent addition to your home. Color: Polished Chrome.