Mohawk Home Sevan Navy 4 ft. x 6 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Blue

Express your free-spirited side with the bohemian artistry and globally inspired design of Mohawk Homes vibrant Sevan Area Rug in Navy. Breezy hues of ivory, aqua, indigo, powder and denim blue color the distressed palmette and blooming medallion motif of this striking boho chic style. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.