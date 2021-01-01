From wrought studio

Seval Folding Stacking Patio Dining Side Chair

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dream folding chair is an easy folding structure. Great for outdoor spaces, patios, and decks.Features:Made from commercial grade resin with non-skid rubber capsExtremely durable for outdoor temperatures. Maintenance Free. Easy to keep clean.Easy folding structure. Stacks folded.Perfect for heavy use in any indoor or outdoor areasProduct Type: Side ChairOuter Frame Material: Plastic/ResinOuter Frame Material Details: 100% PolypropyleneOuter Frame Plastic Details: Marine-Grade PolymerOuter Frame Wood Species: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Size: Metal Type: Extruded Aluminum?: NoWeave Type: Seat/ Back Material: Plastic/ResinSeat/ Back Material Details: Marine-grade polypropyleneTextilene Sling?: Seat/ Back Wood Species: Frame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackFrame Color (Frame Color: Dark Gray): Dark GrayFrame Color (Frame Color: Taupe): TaupeFrame Color (Frame Color: Olive Green): Olive GreenFrame Color (Frame Color: Red): RedFrame Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteSeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackSeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: Dark Gray): Dark GraySeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: Taupe): TaupeSeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: Olive Green): Olive GreenSeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: Red): RedSeat/ Back Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteCushions Included: NoUpholstery Material Composition: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Color: Number of Cushions Included: Water-Repellent Finish: UV Protective Finish: Cushion Durability: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Detachable Cushion: Removable Cushion Cover: Year Round Use of Cushion: Machine-Washable (EU ONLY): Cushion Attachment Type: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Cover Material: Solution Dyed: Cushion Cover Material Details: Swivel: NoStacking: NoFolding: YesReclining: NoNumber of Chairs Included: 1Frame Durability: Weather Resistant;Water Resistant;Year Round Use;UV Resistant;Mildew Resistant;Rust ResistantFire Resistant: NoWeight Capacity: 300Product Care: Wipe clean with a wet or dry cloth, or hose down with water. Do not use strong liquid cleaners.Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationCustom Product: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTable Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made In TurkeyCushion Fill Material: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernWicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Spefications:TAA Compliant: YesADA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9001 Certified: YesISO 14001 Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: SCS Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesUL 4041 - Safety Standard for Outdoor Furniture: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoNFPA Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: Res

