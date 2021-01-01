From spicymedia

Set Silicone Oven Mitts And Pot Holder，With Kitchen Towels And Dish Cloths ，500 Degree Heat Resistant Soft Lining Oven Mitts，Quick Drying Dish Towel，F

$107.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

ESSENTIAL FOR MODERN LUXURY KITCHENS 10 Piece Kitchen Set They are available in a variety of colors to coordinate with any kitchen décor.The printed silicone design on the pot holders and oven mitts provide a secure non-slip grip while handling pots and pans. Our cotton and silicone are long-lasting and durable. Oven mitt and pot holders have a 100% Cotton shell with 100% Cotton fill. The main material of waffle-woven kitchen towels is natural Rayon from Bamboo, Rayon from Bamboo has natural deodorant, no deformation, and other powerful functions.these kitchen towels and dishcloths are highly absorbent .10 piece kitchen set makes a great hostess, wedding or housewarming gift! The dimensions of each item: Color: Gray

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com