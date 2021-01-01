From jean legacy

Server Rack Open Frame Rack 4 Post 19 inch Adjustable ServerAudio Rack Cold Rolled Steel with 3 Shelves 42U31 Depth

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fit 19 Wide Standard Equipment. INSTALL Depth of 31(Post to Post)with 3 pairs Rails and 3 Shelves Steel Movable Rack, make your equipment more flexible and convenient to connect the world. Light Weight and durable, premium quality craftsmanship, yet heave duty *900LB Capacity. Assembled Size: 86H x 24W x 39D (Caster Base depth, *Adjusts in 1.5 increments*) Server with square screw holes, also M6 screws and cage nuts are included.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com