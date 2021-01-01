Serve Light Gray Upholstered Fabric Arm Chair EEI-2134-LGR

Advertisement
Walnut Stained Rubberwood LegsNon-Marking Foot Caps100% Polyester MaterialDense Foam PaddingAssembly Required.Further your sensibilities with Serve. Elegantly inset with a central line of tufted buttons and fine polyester upholstery, Serve enhances an ambiance of exceptionalism with a refined design that spans the ages. Serve features dense foam cushioning, walnut stained wood legs with non-marking foot caps, and a supportive seating experience. This modern take on mid-century design is perfect for living rooms, lounge spaces, and reception areas. Set Includes: 1 - Serve Armchair