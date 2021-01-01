From jennifer taylor home
Jennifer Taylor Home Serina Midcentury Sky Neutral Yarn Dyed Abstract Ottoman in Off-White | 84010-970
Advertisement
Bench-made home furnishing products carefully hand built by experienced craftsmen and women. A sturdy frame of kiln-dried solid hardwood and 11-layer plywood for strength and support that will last. Upholstered in high-quality woven fabric atop premium high-density flame-retardant foam for a luxurious medium firm feel. High quality material selection provide durability with a lush look, wide variety of colors are cozy and inviting. Jennifer Taylor Home Serina Midcentury Sky Neutral Yarn Dyed Abstract Ottoman in Off-White | 84010-970