Noble House Serina Light Brown Removable Cushions Plastic Outdoor Lounge Chair with Beige Cushion

Create a shady space in your backyard area where you can lean back and relax in full comfort. Featuring a gorgeous teardrop shape and intricate wicker weaving, our basket chair not only gives your outdoor space a modern look but also offers incredible coziness that you are sure to enjoy. This is constructed with a beautiful wicker finish with a sturdy metal frame, allowing you hours of relaxation whenever you need it. Finished with plush water-resistant cushions, this piece is a truly extraordinary addition to any outdoor space.