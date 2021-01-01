Series C Reversible L Shape Executive Desk

The executive desk combines classic styling with the commercial quality construction needed to thrive in today's work environments. Built to endure the rigors of a busy professional office, the durable thermally fused laminate work surface and sturdy end panels protect the computer desk from normal wear and tear to preserve its appearance throughout years of everyday use. The 60-inch desktop features built-in wire management grommets and boasts a weight capacity of 200 pounds, allowing it to support multiple monitors and other equipment. The Hutch adds four doors to conceal reference materials while five smaller shelves organize work-in-progress. A fabric tack board is included to keep important notes and reminders in sight at all times. With its dual-wheeled casters, the small filing cabinet is able to provide convenient storage anywhere in your office. A single file drawer opens on full-extension ball-bearing slides for an easy reach to letter, legal and A4-size paperwork while two box drawers store miscellaneous supplies. The two bottom drawers can be locked to secure sensitive documents and personal items. Find the perfect look to complement your workspace with four traditional finish options. Color: Mocha Cherry