Series C Natural Cherry 30 Inch Storage Cabinet

European-style, self-closing, adjustable hingesLevelers adjust for stability on uneven floorsMatches height of Desks, Credenzas and Lateral File for side-by-side configurationOne adjustable shelf provides storage versatilityAccepts Storage Hutch 30" for additional storage capabilityRear wire access makes cabinet great for printer or peripheral storage.Locks for privacyDurable edge banding around top surface resists bumps and collisionsDurable Diamond CoatÂ® top surface is scratch and stain resistant.From private offices to workstations, Series C 30 Inch Storage Cabinet by Bush Furniture configures in dozens of ways, giving you the flexibility to design your workspace in the way that best suits your working style.