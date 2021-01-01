From bush business furniture
Bush Business Furniture Series C 60W Right Handed Bow Front U Shaped Desk with Hutch and Storage in Mocha Cherry
Bundle includes: 60W x 43D Right Handed Bow Front Desk, 60W x 24D Desk Credenza, 36W Return, 60W 4 Door Hutch, 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet Thermally fused laminate work surfaces, rugged edge banding and sturdy end panels fend off scratches and damage Wraparound U Shaped Desk design provides all the workspace you require to spread out and multitask Hutch includes 5 open cubby shelves, fabric tack board and 4 doors Mobile File Cabinet locks for your security, contains 2 box drawers for office supplies and a full-extension file drawer for letter, legal and A4 documents Ships in several boxes, may ship separately