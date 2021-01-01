VEWEET Series Audrie 16-Piece Assorted Colors Porcelain Dinnerware Set with Dinner Plates cereal bowls mugs Service For 4, Blue and Black

Make a loud statement with your dishes. The perfect balance between trendy cool and modern classicism, these round plates, bowls and cups turn every table into a hip party. These home essentials are expertly crafted, artfully designed, and reminiscent of celebrity after-parties. 100% dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleaning and durability. These pieces go great in a kitchen, dining or outdoor setting. Lay out your most stylish tablecloth, cutlery and stemware, and let the these stoneware dishes set do the rest. Color: Blue and Black.