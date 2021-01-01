Fisher & Paykel Series 9 Minimal Series 24" Single Electric Speed Oven OM24NDBB1

24" Single Convection Speed Electric Wall Oven with 1.3 cu. ft. Capacity, True Convection, Microwave Cooking, Full Width Grill Function, Broil, CoolTouch Door, Easy Clean Interior, Intuitive Display, and Timer: Black. Can be placed almost anywhere. Companion products share the same dimensions and can be installed in multiple configurations to suit your kitchen design and preference. With both microwave and convection oven technology in the same oven, you have more flexibility for your culinary creations. Choose from nine cooking modes including True Convection and Broil. The CoolTouch door is safe to touch from the outside, protecting your hands and the surrounding cabinetry. This Convection Speed Oven has formed side racks and a stainless steel interior that are easy to clean. The intuitive touch display shows you all the information you need, allowing you to easily program in your desired cooking mode and duration. With the choice of a stylish stainless steel or elegant black trim, our Companion products help you achieve a coherent kitchen aesthetic that suits your design style. 1.3 cu. ft. Capacity. Timer. Defrost by time. Defrost by weight. Audio feedback. Baking pan, Glass turntable, Turntable wire stand, and Wire shelf included. Audio feedback: Yes. Automatic cooking/minute timer: Yes. Celsius/Fahrenheit temperature: Yes. Electronic capacitive touch controls: Yes. High resolution touch display: Yes. Interior light: 25W halogen. Intuitive information display: Yes. Multi-language interface: Yes. Precise electronic temperature control: Yes. Recipe and food based functions: Yes. Number of functions: 9. Broil: Yes. Convection Broil: Yes. Defrost by time: Yes. Defrost by weight: Yes. Microwave + broil: Yes. Microwave + ring: Yes. Microwave cooking: Yes. Ring + broil: Yes. True convection: Yes. Broil power: 1500W. Fan Element Power: 1500W. Microwave power: 900W. Microwave power levels: 6. Control panel key lock: Yes. CoolTouch door: Yes.