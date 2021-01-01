Advertisement
Darlee Series 60 Cast Aluminum Patio End Table With Ice Bucket Insert - Antique Bronze. 201060-RQ-AB. Outdoor End Tables. This Series 60 end table features elegant styling and distinctive accents, hallmarks of quality patio furniture. The cast aluminum frame weighs less than wrought iron, and is naturally rust resistant. The antique bronze finish is powder coated, making it tougher than conventional paint finishes, and it complements a large selection of patio collections for complete design coordination. This table also features a convenient ice bucket insert that keeps drinks chilled while you relax outdoors.