The?eries 3 full-body harness is an advanced and effective harness solution, and is ideal for construction, roofing, contracting, general industry, and much more. Series 3 harnesses feature durable water-repellent, contrasting core webbing that makes any damage easy to see, greatly improving the inspection. Process. Webbing ends are folded and stitched with rubber tabs for durability, and rubber web keepers prevent loose straps from interfering with your work. Dual lanyard keepers safely store unused lanyard legs, and the spring torso adjusters make fitting the harness fast and precise.?ully removable shoulder padding and optional waist pad also offer added comfort for long days on the job. Available with or without side D-rings, and with quick-connect, pass-through, or tongue-and-grommet buckles. See complete parts list for more information. Guardian Fall Protection Series 3 Harness, M-L,PT,TB Rubber in Yellow | 37105