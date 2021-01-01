From designers choice collection
Designers Choice Collection Series 17 Line-Voltage GU-10 Satin Nickel Track Lighting Fixture with Cone Style
The clean modern lines of the Designers Choice Collection Series 17 Line-Voltage GU10 Track Lighting head add a contemporary accent to your decor with a Satin Nickel finish while providing 50-Watt of directional Halogen light. A variety of available Track lengths enable custom Lighting design. Easily snaps into track at any point with a quarter-turn.