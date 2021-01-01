Series 104 Line Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (HTK-104-BK)

The Series 104 Line Voltage Track Lighting by WAC Lighting is a small-scale fixture made to set forth a lot of illumination. The small and functional lamps are installed in the ceiling, parallel from one another. Expect long-term usage and durability from the lamps flexible arm and abrasion resistant finish. A variety of track types may be chosen to ensure the most exact ambient lighting mood is offered in the home or commercial space. To shine a light on wall art, stage, or living room, 104 Line Voltage Track Lighting may be adjusted to face a particular direction. A transformer is not needed for this model. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black