From symmons
Symmons Sereno Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet in Chrome, Polished Chrome
With its contemporary design and its streamlined, minimalistic look, the Symmons Sereno collection demonstrates an exquisite union of harsh straight lines and soft serene curves. For a customer who desires high-end style and quality, Sereno is an excellent addition to any interior design. Crafted of quality materials, our Sereno suite will not only look traditionally tasteful, but operate seamlessly, for a lifetime. Color: Polished Chrome.