From grace+love candle co.
Serenity Green Tea and Lemon Grass Scented Jar Candle
Advertisement
Breathe in the botanical aromas of Green Tea and Lemongrass. A combination of herbal green tea leaves and citrusy lemongrass infuses this scent with irresistible freshness. Notes of green florals, jasmine petals, and orange blossom lend a sweetness while a touch of cedar and clean powder in the base reinforce the earthiness of the tea leaves. This well-balanced fragrance is a fresh choice for a variety of spaces.