OVE Decors Serenity 71 in. Acrylic Double Slipper Flatbottom Non-Whirlpool Center Drain Bathtub in White
Install a stylish addition to your bathroom with this modern acrylic freestanding bathtub. Its design features defined lines that create a sleek profile that will give greater dimension to your bathroom, making it seem more spacious. The acrylic construction is reinforced with fiberglass for a durable finish that will not stain or fade. The tub also has a center drain and includes the waste and overflow, making installation convenient and easy. Color: White.