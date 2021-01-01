Sereniti Double Toilet Paper Holder by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished Chrome - (D2.206.PC)

The Sereniti Single Post Double Toilet Paper Holder by Dezi Home is simple to install and easy to incorporate into established bathroom designs. The thick, durable brass construction ensures long-lasting performance despite daily use. The notch at each end of the holder ensures your tissue roll will stay in place. Perfect for bathrooms with multiple users, this product can hold two rolls at the same time for optimal functionality. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Metallics. Finish: Polished Chrome