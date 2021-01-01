From rjr fashion fabrics

Serene Spring Budding Blossoms Ice Metallic, Quilting Fabric by the Yard

$11.37
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Import Designation: Made in the USA or Imported Fabric care instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''. Perfect for quilting, apparel, and home decor accents. Colors include black, white, green, slate blue, reclining green, and metallic silver.

