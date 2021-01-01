The Serenade Accent Mirror is a uniquely shaped to any room. It is 1/4 inch thick with 1"? rounded corners and made of high quality mirror glass featuring a 1"? beveled edge which adds a smooth slight angle on the top edge of the mirror and is soft to the touch. This decorative unframed Serenade Accent Mirror comes with a vinyl safety backing 2 standard hooks & 2 adhesive bumpers bonded to the back and includes all of the hardware needed to properly hang the mirror on the wall. This elegant bevel edge wall mirror will complement any color scheme and style and is the perfect shape and size to add to a hallway bathroom and bedroom or simply add to any room to open and brighten up the space. Mirrors will quickly transform a space by reflecting light and increasing the appearance of the room. This is a perfect way to give the impression of a larger and more open space that is widely used by interior designers. Not only elegant wall mirrors are functional and appealing. Trends may come and go but decorating and enhancing a space with mirrors remains constant. Find every style to fit your decor needs including our modern mirrors traditional and classic shapes. Our entire collection of mirrors is made from the highest quality mirror.