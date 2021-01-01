From furniture of america

Furniture of America Serena 2-Piece Rose Gold Mirror Panel Vanity Set

Description

Simplify your morning routine with the Serena Mirror Panel Vanity Set. Crafted with a stunning arching mirror and chic mirrored drawers, the vanity set creates a gorgeous beauty oasis. The tabletop features two small drawers for everyday essentials and lower drawers help organize all your stylish beauty products. With a matching stool, the Serena Mirror Panel Vanity Set glamorously updates your room. Color: Rose Gold.

