Qualfurn Seren Gray Twin Size Upholstered Daybed with Trundle

This piece can be used as a sofa, bed and guest bed, bringing functionality, versatility and style to your home. With a mid-century design, it features a backrest covered in elegant diamond-tufted linen, stylish wingback arms and brown legs. The pull-out trundle accommodates a standard twin size mattress (sold separately) and comes with wheels attached to it, so it can be easy moved. With elegant appearance and sturdy construction, this bed provides superior support and a dose of stylish sense for your room. Color: Gray.